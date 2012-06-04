Gov. Nathan Deal appoints new state auditor

ATLANTA (AP) - Gov. Nathan Deal has appointed Greg Griffin as the new state auditor effective July 1.

Griffin will replace Russell Hinton, who is retiring on June 30. Deal announced the appointment on Monday.

Griffin has been the state accounting officer since August 2008 and has more than 30 years of experience in accounting. Griffin will oversee the state Department of Audits and Accounts.

The governor's appointment of state auditor must be confirmed by the General Assembly next session. Hinton had served as state auditor since he was appointed in June 1999.

Deal also appointed Alan Skelton as acting state accounting officer, effective July 1. The governor's office says Skelton has more than 15 years in internal auditing and financial reporting.

