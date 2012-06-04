Mile-long addition adds to footpath in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (AP) - There's a final punch list to complete, but the major work on an extension of the Cleveland-Bradley County Greenway is done.

The Cleveland Daily Banner (http://bit.ly/M6esMs ) reported that, with paving done last week, the trail is now an uninterrupted four-mile footpath.

Construction on this latest phase of the project began last summer and was delayed by damaging flooding in September and then slowed by a rainy winter season.

The new extension is about 1.2 miles long.

The trail was begun in the 1970s.

