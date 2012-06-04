East Ridge designated as a retail tourism development district

EAST RIDGE, TN. (WRCB) -- City leaders in East Ridge are pleased with the official designation of 950 acres inside the city as a "border region retail tourism development district" by the state.



The designation was made following the city making an application to the Commissioner of Revenue and the Commissioner of Economic and Community Development.



The district comprises the areas around Exit 1 of I-75, the I-75/I-24 interchange, the East Ridge central business district along Ringgold Road, Germantown Road and the area of East Ridge on the north side of I-24 along Germantown Road.



With this designation, the city will have greatly enhanced opportunity and ability to provide incentives to large-scale retail developments and investment and utilize 75% of the state's portion of the sales tax generated from these developments and sales tax collected in the entire 950 acre district to pay for those incentives and/or infrastructure improvements.



"It is not an exaggeration when I say this may be the single most significant event to occur in East Ridge during my lifetime," said Mayor Brent Lambert. "If the city council takes full advantage of this opportunity, we could see a vastly improved city in terms of economic activity, retail variety, and overall aesthetic quality. And these improvements will return East Ridge to the forefront of the most desirable places to live, work, and play in the Chattanooga area."



"This designation is a real economic game changer for East Ridge," added City Manager Tim Gobble. "Now the City will have a way to provide real and meaningful incentives and the City infrastructure improvements necessary to attract new large-scale business investments into East Ridge, along with a dedicated revenue stream to pay for those incentives and infrastructure improvements."