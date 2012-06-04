Most Georgia cities, counties not following budget transparency law

ATLANTA (AP) - Less than half the cities, counties and school districts in the state are following a new state law aimed at making the budget process more transparent.

Morris News Service reports that any local government with a budget totaling more than $1 million to submit copies of their taxes and expenses to the University of Georgia's Carl Vinson Institute of Government.

All government entities have until the end of June to comply with the law, but so far just 117 of 535 cities are following the rule.

Of the 180 school districts, 169 are in compliance. 76 of 159 counties follow the law.

Some of those not complying could be exempt because their budgets are too small.

To view local government documents online, visit https://ted.cviog.uga.edu/financial-documents.

