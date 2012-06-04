Highway 58 Suntrust Bank robbed Monday morning - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Highway 58 Suntrust Bank robbed Monday morning

CHATTANOOGA, TN. (WRCB) -- Just after 9:30 Monday morning, Chattanooga Police responded to a bank robbery call from the Suntrust Bank on Highway 58.  

Investigators said witnesses told them the suspect, who was wearing a dust mask, entered the bank armed with a handgun and demanded money.  

After obtaining the undisclosed amount of cash, he fled the bank on foot.  

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6' tall, and around 200 lbs.  

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the Chattanooga Police Department at (423) 698-2525.

