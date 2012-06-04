Tennessee kicking off summer food program

NASHVILLE, TN. (WRCB) -– The Tennessee Department of Human Services is partnering with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and local agencies across the state to kick off the 2012 Summer Food Service Program.



At the end of the school year many children anxiously await for the last bell to ring. Summer should be an exciting time for children to enjoy playtime with friends, a week at camp, a family vacation, or time at the pool.



But for many children who receive free and reduced-price meals at school, summer can mean hunger. Just as learning does not end when school lets out, neither does a child's need for good nutrition.



The SFSP provides free meals and snacks to low income children, ages 18 and under, when school is out for the summer.



"We are thankful for the many efforts that our federal and local partners have made to address childhood hunger," said Department of Human Services Commissioner, Raquel Hatter. "The SFSP makes a real difference in the lives of many low income children. This program is important to assist families to maintain nutritious meals when school is out."



Authorized and funded by Congress, and administered through the U.S. Department of Agriculture and each respective state, the SFSP helps to ensure that low-income children have opportunities throughout the summer to receive nutritious meals.



To implement the SFSP in Tennessee, DHS contracts annually with local agencies that sponsor the preparation, delivery and serving of free meals and snacks to children at approved feeding sites in low-income areas.



In 2011, a total of 57 sponsors served more than 2.7 million meals at over 1,500 feeding sites statewide. Locations included parks, playgrounds, recreation centers, schools, churches, camps, public housing, and other places accessible to needy children. Sponsors serve meals to all children in attendance regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability.



To learn more about SFSP sites across the state, please call the National Hunger Hotline toll

free at 1-866-3-HUNGRY (1-866-348-6479).