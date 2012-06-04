Adults without diploma encouraged to take GED now

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) - The GED is changing and state education officials say those who haven't completed the test need to go ahead and do so.

A new, more difficult and more expensive test will be in place starting January 2014.

Anyone who has completed some parts of the test, but not all of it, at that time will have to start over from the beginning.

The test for a General Educational Development certificate is updated occasionally, but the current update is the biggest since the program began in 1942.

The new test will be more rigorous overall and require a higher level of math proficiency.

It will also be computer-based, and the cost will increase from an average of $65 to a minimum of $120.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

