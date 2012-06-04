MakeWork to award $75,000 in arts grants

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Chattanooga artists are being sought out by a local organization which has vowed to support artistic innovation in the city with financial support.



Applications for 2012 MakeWork Arts Grants are now available online, with a minimum of $75,000 in grants to be awarded to local artists.



MakeWork will host an Application Training Session at the green|spaces building on Main Street on Wednesday, June 6 at 5:00 p.mm for local artists to learn about the grant process from former jurors, recipients, and staff.



"MakeWork artists are a force for growth in the local economy and a voice for innovation," said MakeWork Program Director Kate Creason. "Our grants reinforce the value of this unique sector of the workforce and build their ability to help shape Chattanooga as an emerging creative economy."



Founded in 2008, MakeWork grants are awarded in three categories: Project Grants, Studio Assistance, or Career Advancement Grants. Evaluation and selection of grantees are made by a jury, who represents a broad range of experience in the performing arts, 2D and 3D visual arts, literary arts, culinary arts, and new media.



Previous MakeWork recipients include chocolate makers, portrait artists, musicians, cutting edge graphic designers, and performing artists. Along with sharing their work with the community, MakeWork artists commit to attend four sustainability sessions, participate in a self initiated showcase of their work, and post a monthly blog.