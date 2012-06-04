UPDATED: Storms, some severe, expected in region

(WRCB/AP) – Thunderstorms are likely across Tennessee and Georgia Monday and some could be severe.

Right now, overnight showers and storms have weakened and continue to pass to our south. Almost four tenths of an inch of rain has fallen at the Chattanooga airport and at Channel 3.

Storms remained below severe limits, but there is one report of a tree down near Summerville, Georgia in Chattooga county around 2 a.m.

A bit of sun may come out this afternoon which will help temperatures reach the 80-85 degree range.

Another round of showers and storms may return late today or tonight with a slight risk of severe storms.

The southern counties of Tennessee are more likely to receive threatening weather, but all sections of the state could see thunderstorms Monday with high temperatures ranging from near 90 in the Memphis area to around 80 in the Tri-Cities region.

The major dangers from the severe storms are damaging winds and lightning strikes.

Wednesday through Saturday are expected to be dry with seasonable highs in the mid-80s and lows in the 50s and 60s.

Get the latest weather information where ever you are with the WRCB Weather App for iPhone,iPad and Droid. Find WRCB Weather on any mobile device at m.wrcbtv.com.

Share your weather photos on Eyewitness! Email them to pix@wrcbtv.com or upload them at eyewitness.wrcbtv.com.