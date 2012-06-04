Ga. accepting online applications for quota hunts - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Ga. accepting online applications for quota hunts

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
ATLANTA -

(AP) - Wildlife officials in Georgia are now accepting online applications for quota hunts.

The redesigned system allows hunters to apply for permission to hunt deer, alligator, waterfowl, dove and other game. Applicants using the system will receive immediate email confirmation that their application was received.

Authorities said the system now allows hunters to apply for special opportunities, for example, adult and child hunts.

The deadlines are July 31 for alligator season, Aug. 15 for dove hunting and Sept. 1 for all types of deer.

 

On the Web: www.georgiawildlife.com/hunting/quota

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.