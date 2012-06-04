Ga. accepting online applications for quota hunts

(AP) - Wildlife officials in Georgia are now accepting online applications for quota hunts.

The redesigned system allows hunters to apply for permission to hunt deer, alligator, waterfowl, dove and other game. Applicants using the system will receive immediate email confirmation that their application was received.

Authorities said the system now allows hunters to apply for special opportunities, for example, adult and child hunts.

The deadlines are July 31 for alligator season, Aug. 15 for dove hunting and Sept. 1 for all types of deer.

On the Web: www.georgiawildlife.com/hunting/quota

