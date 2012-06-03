MLB top prospect Hultzen silences Lookouts

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (lookouts.com) – Much-heralded prospect Danny Hultzen lived up to his billing by combining with two Jackson relievers to shut out the Lookouts, 7-0, in Sunday afternoon action at AT&T Field.

Jackson received all the offense they needed on the afternoon from the two first at-bats of the game. Francisco Martinez led off the game with a walk, and Nick Franklin blasted a Matt Magill (5-3) offering over the right field wall to give the Generals a 2-0 lead.

The Generals augmented their lead in the fourth frame with two more runs. Back-to-back singles by Kalian Sams and Joseph Dunigan began the inning. After an Eric Campbell line out, Gabriel Noriega laid down a bunt in which Magill went home with the play; however, the rushed throw was too much for catcher Griff Erickson to handle, and Sams slid in safely. With runners one first and second, Franklin followed with a single to center to bring home Dunigan, putting the score at 4-0.

Jackson added three superfluous runs in the ninth, highlighted by a two-RBI single from Kalian Sams.

On the mound, Jackson starter Danny Hultzen (6-3) had yet another impressive performance. In 5.2 innings of work, he yielded just two hits and three walks, while striking out six.