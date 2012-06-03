MLB top prospect Hultzen silences Lookouts - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

MLB top prospect Hultzen silences Lookouts

Posted: Updated:
By Paul Shahen, Sports Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (lookouts.com) – Much-heralded prospect Danny Hultzen lived up to his billing by combining with two Jackson relievers to shut out the Lookouts, 7-0, in Sunday afternoon action at AT&T Field.

Jackson received all the offense they needed on the afternoon from the two first at-bats of the game. Francisco Martinez led off the game with a walk, and Nick Franklin blasted a Matt Magill (5-3) offering over the right field wall to give the Generals a 2-0 lead.

The Generals augmented their lead in the fourth frame with two more runs. Back-to-back singles by Kalian Sams and Joseph Dunigan began the inning. After an Eric Campbell line out, Gabriel Noriega laid down a bunt in which Magill went home with the play; however, the rushed throw was too much for catcher Griff Erickson to handle, and Sams slid in safely. With runners one first and second, Franklin followed with a single to center to bring home Dunigan, putting the score at 4-0.

Jackson added three superfluous runs in the ninth, highlighted by a two-RBI single from Kalian Sams.

On the mound, Jackson starter Danny Hultzen (6-3) had yet another impressive performance. In 5.2 innings of work, he yielded just two hits and three walks, while striking out six.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.