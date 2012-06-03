Rescuers search Lake Allatoona for missing man

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. (AP) - Rescuers are searching for a man last seen struggling in the water of Lake Allatoona while riding an inflatable tube.

Authorities planned Sunday to use sonar to search for the body of James Marquez Prater, a 28-year-old from Adairsville.

Sgt. Mike Barr of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said Prater was in a tube being pulled by a rental ski boat Saturday when he went below the water.

He said the tube may have flipped or turned over in wind and waves.

The boat's driver saw the victim, jumped in the water but was unable to save him. The boat driver had to be pulled from the water. Authorities said the driver and Prater were not wearing life jackets.

Information from: WSB-AM, http://wsbradio.com/

