UPDATED: Dalton man accused of murdering mother, sister

(WRCB) – Deputies in Gordon County say a 54-year-old Dalton man has been arrested in connection with a double homicide.

Investigators say Douglas Glenn Parker killed his mother and sister Friday night in Ranger. Parker was arrested Murphy, North Carolina, Saturday following a manhunt.

The bodies of Rebecka June Wade, 45, and Edna Sue Fields, 71, were discovered by family members who had become concerned after Wade was late for an appointment.

Deputies say both victims had been shot.

With the help of Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents, Gordon County detectives were say they were able to identify Parker as the key suspect in the killings.

Detectives say the slayings were the result of an ongoing family dispute.

"This was a vile crime in an otherwise peaceful community. Two innocent lives have been taken, and the family of the victims are in our thoughts and prayers. While we can't restore a lost loved one, I am pleased that we have resolved this case swiftly and the persons responsible will be held accountable before a jury of Gordon County citizens," said Sheriff Mitch Ralston.

Parker is currently being held in the Cherokee County Jail, awaiting extradition back to Georgia.

Investigators say a second person is custody in the case. They say they believe the second person has knowledge of the murders, but has not been charged at this time.

Antwan Harris is in Ranger and will have the latest on this story as it becomes available on WRCBtv.com and tonight on Channel 3 Eyewitness News.