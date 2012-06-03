Georgia exploring private management of Medicaid

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia is exploring whether private companies could better manage the state's Medicaid program.

Department of Community Health Commissioner David Cook said the current Medicaid program cannot be sustained. He told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (http://bit.ly/LqquRW ) that he expects an annual deficit of more than $600 million within three years.

A consultant's report in January recommended using private companies to manage Medicaid, which pays for care of the needy, aged, blind, disabled and some poor families with children. Georgia has already experimented using private companies to manage part of its Medicaid program that largely covers children and pregnant women.

Hospitals and doctors have criticized the results, though Cook said the program improved care and lowered costs. Final decisions have not been made.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

