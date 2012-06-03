South leads U.S. in children's firearms deaths

(Times Free Press) -- On average, 60 children under age 14 die in the United States each year from unintentional shootings.

And in the last two years, three such deaths have occurred in the Chattanooga area -- two within the last few days -- and all in the presence of other children.

The latest victim was Cassie Culpepper, an 11-year-old from Whitfield County, Ga., who police say was shot in the face by her 12-year-old brother late Friday night.

On Wednesday, 3-year-old Kydalynn Graham accidentally shot herself in the face at a home in Cleveland, investigators say. She and her 2-year-old cousin were playing at the home of her grandfather, a Tennessee Highway Patrol lieutenant, when she found a .45-caliber handgun.

