Taylor and Owensby Win Cleveland Boat Center June C.B.A. Open

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The team of Damon Taylor and Teddy Owensby caught a five-bass limit weighing 22.41 pounds to win first place and $2,000 in the Cleveland Boat Center June CBA Open Bass tournament. They were also the overall big fish winners with a giant largemouth bass weighing 7.83 pound which earned them and extra $300. The team reported catching their fish through out the day flipping jigs and soft plastic creature baits around boat docks.

Click here to see exclusive Channel3Outdoors interview with Spencer Collins from Cleveland Boat Center and the winners of the June C.B.A.

Clark Akins and Jim Kester won the biggest spot award with a spotted bass weighing 2.31 pounds and earned them $100.

Guy Tatum and Warren Tatum won the biggest smallmouth award with a smallmouth bass weighing 3.35 pounds and earned them $100

The highest finishing New Team Award went to the team of Ted Pulliam and Jon Delashmitt earning them a free entry into next month's event.

The team of Jared Haas and Wyatt Beavers were they highest finishing Youth Division Team and also earned a free entry into next month's tournament.

.Rounding out the remaining top 10 places:

2nd: Josh Wofford and Bruce Wofford 21.58 lbs., $700

3rd: Andy Parkinson and Jonathon Faith 20.87 lbs., $600

4th: Buddy Gross and James Milling 20.73 lbs., $500

5th: Chris Grant and Mike Looney 20.38 lbs., $400

6th: Chris Coleman and Jim Cross 20.10 lbs., $300

7th: Jim McClanahan and Derek McCullough 20.07 lbs., $300

8th: Allen Lewis and Brad Ferguson 19.42 lbs., $200

9th: Ron Willerson and Carter Day 19.14 lbs., $200

10th: Greg Lamb and Mark Heatherly 18.20 lbs., $150

For more info visit www.cbatournament.com