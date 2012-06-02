Athens woman arrested for burning son with cigarettes

ATHENS, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities say a McMinn County woman faces arraignment for allegedly burning her 8-year-old son with cigarettes.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports 30-year-old April Michelle Lee will be arraigned Monday on aggravated assault charges (http://bit.ly/L86WUx).

A McMinn Country Sheriff's Office news release says Lee was arrested May 25 and is being held on $10,000 bond pending the arraignment.

Sheriff Joe Guy says in the news release Lee "confessed to burning the child out of stress and frustration." Investigators found several fresh burns as well as older burns.

An initial report of the abuse was made to the Department of Childrens Services by a family member.

Information from: The Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com

