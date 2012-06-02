Highway work continues this weekend on I-24 East

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- Travelers heading to Chattanooga on Interstate 24 are having to deal with extensive backups this weekend, as work continues on resurfacing the roadway between mile markers 171 and 177 in and around the Lookout Valley/Tiftonia area to the Georgia state Line.



The project includes resurfacing and bridge deck repairs on I-24 East at U.S. 41/Cummings Highway (MM 174) and Browns Ferry Road (MM 175).



Traffic on I-24 East is split into two 11-foot wide lanes at the site of the bridges, allowing the deck repair work to take place in the middle. This work will continue for several days, and is slated to be complete by Tuesday morning, June 5.



Two lanes will be maintained during daylight hours, but there are times that the interstate will be reduced to one lane as necessary. Although there will be two lanes of traffic maintained for the majority of the time during the work, delays are still expected due to the narrow width of the lanes and speed limit reductions.



Wide loads will be required to follow posted signs and use the exit and entrance ramps at the bridges to bypass the narrow lanes in the work zone on I-24 East. One lane will remain open to traffic at all times.



Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers are assisting with traffic control.