UPDATE: 11 year old girl killed in accidental shooting

WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA. (WRCB) -- Family and friends stop by the Culpepper residence on Bandy Rd. in Catoosa County Saturday to mourn the loss of their 11-year-old daughter Cassie. She was shot in the head by her 12-year-old brother in what investigators call a tragic accident.

"They're very close, they're a close knit family, they spend a lot of time together doing family activities and its just a total shock," says Bobbie, a close family friend.

Officers say that's exactly what they were doing Friday night around 10:45 p.m. when the gun went off.

"They'd been horse back riding and then they usually take a drive in the evening just to unwind for the weekend and that's what they were doing when the accident happened," says Bobbie.

The Whitfield County Sheriff's Office tells Channel 3 Cassie's mother was driving the pick up truck with her children and other children in the truck bed. Her husband was in the passenger seat. She was not aware her son had taken a 38 caliber revolver handgun from their home.

While riding in the truck, he pointed the gun at his sister to "scare" her. Thinking it was unloaded he pulled the trigger, Cassie was shot once in the face.

At the time of the shooting the truck was driving down Old Ringgold Rd. in Whitfield County, however officers weren't called until the family got to their home in the 24 hundred block of Bandy Rd. in Catoosa County.

"The only thing I can say is for other families, be more aware of what your children are up to and make sure they're taught about guns at an early age," Bobbie says.

Jerry Scott with the GBI says the investigation into the matter will continue until a definite determination of all facts is made.