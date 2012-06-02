Chattanooga eyeing containers to boost recycling - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together For You

Chattanooga eyeing containers to boost recycling

Posted: Updated:
Photo by Dan Henry / Times Free Press Photo by Dan Henry / Times Free Press

CHATTANOOGA, TN. (Times Free Press) -- Chattanooga is looking at another step forward in its recycling program.

A capital budget proposed by Mayor Ron Littlefield will include money to buy recycling containers for those already enrolled in the city's recycling program.

"We're planning on putting it in the budget," said Richard Beeland, spokesman for the mayor. "At what level, we don't know yet."

City officials have asked for more than $300,000 to pay for 6,000 recycling containers. The city has about 12,000 subscribers and could request another 6,000 containers next year.

Read more on the story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.