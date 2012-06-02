Chattanooga eyeing containers to boost recycling

Working Together For You

CHATTANOOGA, TN. (Times Free Press) -- Chattanooga is looking at another step forward in its recycling program.

A capital budget proposed by Mayor Ron Littlefield will include money to buy recycling containers for those already enrolled in the city's recycling program.

"We're planning on putting it in the budget," said Richard Beeland, spokesman for the mayor. "At what level, we don't know yet."

City officials have asked for more than $300,000 to pay for 6,000 recycling containers. The city has about 12,000 subscribers and could request another 6,000 containers next year.

