More deer hunts recommended at Enterprise South Nature Park

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (Times Free Press) -- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency wants to hold two deer hunts in Enterprise South Nature Park this fall.

"Right now we will be recommending to continue the hunts there," TWRA game biologist Ben Layton told Hamilton County commissioners Thursday. "We'd like to kill or harvest a few more antlerless deer."

The commission contracts with TWRA to manage the deer population on county land.

He said the hunts are necessary to control deer population in the park and surrounding areas. The hunts, which date back to as early as 1978, began when the U.S. Army asked TWRA to control population on the former Volunteer Army Ammunition site that now has become the nature park.

