Hunter Middle teacher among finalists for state award - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Hunter Middle teacher among finalists for state award

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
Hunter Middle School Hunter Middle School

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WRCB/AP) - Nine finalists for Tennessee Teacher of the Year have been announced by the Tennessee Department of Education.

Joan Roueche from Hunter Middle School in Hamilton County is among the group of finalists.

The Grand Division winners and teacher of the year will be announced this fall.

The full list of nominees:

West Tennessee:
Allyson Chick, Richland Elementary; Lisa Roten, Ramer Elementary; Melinda Keller, Germantown High.

Middle Tennessee:

Mary Pitner, Learning Way Elementary; Stacey Burt, Discovery School (at) Reeves Rogers; Elaine Huffines, Forrest High.

East Tennessee:
Nancy Miles, Woodland Elementary; Joan Roueche, Hunter Middle; Renda Crowe, William Blount High.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.