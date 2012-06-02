Hunter Middle teacher among finalists for state award

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WRCB/AP) - Nine finalists for Tennessee Teacher of the Year have been announced by the Tennessee Department of Education.



Joan Roueche from Hunter Middle School in Hamilton County is among the group of finalists.



The Grand Division winners and teacher of the year will be announced this fall.



The full list of nominees:



West Tennessee:

Allyson Chick, Richland Elementary; Lisa Roten, Ramer Elementary; Melinda Keller, Germantown High.



Middle Tennessee:



Mary Pitner, Learning Way Elementary; Stacey Burt, Discovery School (at) Reeves Rogers; Elaine Huffines, Forrest High.



East Tennessee:

Nancy Miles, Woodland Elementary; Joan Roueche, Hunter Middle; Renda Crowe, William Blount High.

