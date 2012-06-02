GDOT awards $77 million in infrastructure projects

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia transportation officials have authorized contracts for 16 new infrastructure improvement projects across the state.

The Georgia Department of Transportation project awards handed out Friday total more than $77 million.

The largest project award was $27.8 million to resurface 22 miles of Interstate 75 in Bartow and Gordon counties. The project is expected to be complete next May.

Other projects include: $14.6 million for interstate reconstruction in Athens/Clarke County, $12.7 million to widen three miles of a highway in Spalding County, and $2.4 million for intersection improvements in DeKalb County.

Including these awards, GDOT has now begun 265 new construction projects in fiscal year 2012 for a total value of more than $870 million.

