East Ridge police chase ends with cocaine arrest

EAST RIDGE, TN. (WRCB) -- Friday afternoon just after 5:30 p.m., East Ridge Police and 911 dispatchers received an anonymous tip stating a black, four door, F-150 pickup truck was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 carrying a large amount of narcotics.



East Ridge Police set up surveillance in an attempt to locate the truck and officers observed the vehicle speeding on I-75 northbound near Ringgold Rd.



A traffic stop was attempted however the suspect did not yield to officers. A pursuit ensued which led East Ridge and Chattanooga officers through areas of Brainerd and ended at the dead end of Dee Dr.



The suspect then fled on foot, but after a brief chase officers were able to capture the suspect a short distance from his vehicle.



Patrol officers, Police K-9, and Narcotics Investigators recovered approximately 10 packages of cocaine and more than $1,000 in cash.



The suspect has been identified as Dennis Hill, 44, of Atlanta. Hill was transported to the Hamilton County Jail where he was charged with Speeding, Felony Evading, Possession of Schedule II Narcotics for Resale, and Vandalism.