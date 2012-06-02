Sixteen charged in teen drinking party

APISON, TN (WRCB) -- Calls received by Hamilton County 911 center early Saturday morning reporting a loud party taking place on London Lane in Apison resulted in sixteen people being charged with either Drinking Under Age or Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.



Ten people under the age of twenty-one were charged with Drinking Under Age, four adults over the age of twenty-one were charged with Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor and two female juveniles were charged with Drinking Under Age.



All charged were either transported to the Hamilton County Jail or the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center.



"The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office would rather be in the position to take this type of action when our younger citizens become involved in risky behavior such as drinking," said HCSO spokesperson Janice Atkinson. "The chances of a more serious outcome such as injury or death could occur when the decision is made to drink alcohol and then get behind the wheel of a motor vehicle."



Atkinson added that statistics show that the summer months are the most dangerous time for young adults and teens in relation to drinking, as underage drinking can result in tragedy.



Arrested where Kevin Cardenas 18, Adam Gilbreath 21, Bryan Hullander 19, John Zuback 22, Steven Lee 19, James McCormick 19, Cody Moore 21, Caleb McKissick 23, Jacob Tallent 18, Joshua Moore 21, Christian Royse 18, Cameron Lacey 20, Jessica Cunningham 22, and two underage females.