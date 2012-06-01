Teens who violate curfew laws to be cited without warning

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - From the looks of Coolidge Park, summer has arrived in Chattanooga.

"During summer this is where we would always hang out," said Corey Most, playing catch with his friends.

As night falls, you'll notice fewer teenagers in Coolidge Park.

Last year the Chattanooga City Council enacted a curfew after multiple fights and shootings.

Minors aren't allowed in the park between 6 pm and 6 am without an adult.

Now it appears the problem has moved across the river to the downtown area.

"Friday and Saturday gets a little crazy out here," said Bobby Wheeler.

Bobby Wheeler manages Rita's Italian Ice on Market Street.

He says large groups of young people gather outside his business, causing trouble.

"Our sales have decreased since last year, and what else can you contribute it to?"

"I just don't think it promotes the right Chattanooga atmosphere that we want," he said.

Recently he watched as police rounded them up.

"A group of youth were over there sitting on the sidewalk," he pointed outside his shop, "the police had them detained and they were being told to call their parents to pick them up because they were past curfew."

It was the first crack down of its kind.

Police issued 32 citations. Some for obstructing the sidewalk, others for disorderly conduct.

A spokesperson for the Chattanooga Police Department says warnings are no longer being issued, because they are being ignored.

"I'm not a huge fan of that," said Corey Most, when asked about the rule that applies to teens just a few years younger than he is, "I think it's kind of bad that they are penalizing everyone for some people who are causing trouble."

Some feel it's not a fair rule.

Bobby Wheeler is relieved and hopeful this summer will bring tourists, not trouble.

"I think it will bring a lot of sales back to Chattanooga, in the downtown area," he said.

According to Chattanooga city code, teens under the age of 16 are not allowed to be in public places without an adult from 11 pm to 6 am during the week. The same rules apply from midnight to 6 am on Friday and Saturdays.