Victims identified in deadly Brainerd shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Shattered glass scatters the parking lot of the Delta Express gas station on Brainerd Road Friday morning, a reminder of the violence that happened just hours before.

"We're told that he walked up to the car and started shooting at the two victims and then fled on foot," says Chattanooga Police Officer Nathan Hartwig.

Police say Gregory Watkins, 28, and Lashonda Gonzalez, 22, were sitting in a red Toyota at the gas pump when they were gunned down just after 2 a.m.

"[Watkins] was pronounced dead at the scene," Hartwig says.

Watkins' uncle, Gerald Watkins, visits the scene where his nephew died.

"My mom called this morning and told me he got shot right here," says Watkins.

He tells Channel 3 those closest to Watkins called him Tatem. He was no stranger to street violence but was working to turn his life around.

"He had changed everything, he was a good person," says Watkins. "I love him so much."

Police believe this was no random shooting, and that the gunman targeted Watkins and Gonzalez.

The suspect is described as a black male with braids.

Officers are asking anyone with information on this deadly shooting to contact Chattanooga police right away at 423-698-2525.

