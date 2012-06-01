Tennessee American Water poised for largest-ever rate increase

Working Together For You

The Tennessee American Water Company facility in Chattanooga is shown in this aerial file photograph. / John Rawlson. Times Free Press.

(Times Free Press) - Tennessee American Water has filed to raise Chattanooga-area water rates by 23 percent — the largest hike in history.

Its proposal would hike rates by $5.94, or about 20 cents per day, to an average bill of about $25.15 if approved by the Tennessee Regulatory Authority.

The state-regulated utility previously raised rates 14.76 percent in 2011, which until that point was also the largest-ever rate increase for Chattanooga-area residents. That increase hiked the average Chattanoogan's bill about $2.45 per month to $19.07.

Read more about this story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.