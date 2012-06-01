GA drug users may lose unemployment

By ERRIN HAINES

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia's Labor Department is asking employers and others to turn in people collecting unemployment benefits who fail drug screenings, but so far the agency has gotten no complaints.

Labor Department Commissioner Mark Butler says the measure is aimed at reducing unemployment fraud. Labor officials say testing positive for drugs amounts to fraud and would disqualify someone from collecting benefits.

The policy began in March, and the department sent notices to employers about fraud and abuse reporting. Those reporting suspected fraud may do so anonymously, and the Labor Department will verify claims before people are removed from the unemployment rolls.

Republican lawmakers voted this year to require drug testing as a requirement to receive welfare benefits in Georgia. The state's unemployment rate of 9% is above the national average.

