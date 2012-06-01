Channel 3 giving away nightly VIP tickets to Riverbend on Facebook

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The 30th annual Riverbend festival begins on Chattanooga's waterfront on Friday.

Each night until the festival, Channel 3 is partnered with Riverbend to give you a chance to see the headliner in VIP seats. All you have to do is enter at the station's Facebook page. One entry will be randomly selected and announced on Channel 3 between 6:00-6:30 p.m. EDT each day.

June 1st Entry: Eric Church at Riverbend June 8

June 2nd Entry: Foreigner at Riverbend June 9

June 3rd Entry: The Happy Together Tour at Riverbend June 10

June 4th Entry: Chris Tomlin at Riverbend June 12

June 5th Entry: The Band Perry at Riverbend June 13

June 6th Entry: Charlie Wilson at Riverbend June 14

June 7th Entry: Goo Goo Dolls at Riverbend June 15

June 8th Entry: Lauren Alaina at Riverbend June 16

The winner receives VIP entry for two to that night's headliner plus two pins for the rest of the night's music. Click here for the complete lineup.

While you are at Riverbend, stay informed with the latest weather radar from our exclusive apps for iPhone and Droid.