EAST RIDGE, HAMILTON CO., TN (WRCB) - The city of East Ridge will not be forming its own water and waste water treatment board at least for now.

In a 3-2 vote, the Council denied a motion for the City to form its own authority.

Currently the Hamilton County WWTA maintains and manages the sewer lines for East Ridge.

For the past several months, the City has been in discussions to try and take back over the lines.

For now, the issue is dead.

The idea for East Ridge to form its own authority arose when Hamilton County's WWTA voted to conduct a study to decide whether to increase East Ridge's rates.