Morning Showers, Cool, Breezy and Dry Afternoon

(WRCB) - We are dialing down the threat for severe weather, but scattered showers that could produce brief heavy rain is possible through the morning.

This afternoon, the cold front will have passed through, and cooler weather behind the front will settle in.

This afternoon we will be breezy and temperatures will not climb much at all as we only make it into the mid 70s.

For the weekend...Saturday will be flawless with a low starting out of 51, climbing to 79 degrees by about 5pm under partly cloudy skies.

We will warm up a bit Sunday, but still remain rain free. Highs Sunday afternoon will get into the mid 80s.

