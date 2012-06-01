Police must have more than anonymous tips - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Police must have more than anonymous tips

By Associated Press
NASHVILLE -

(AP) - The Tennessee Supreme Court has ruled that police must corroborate anonymous tips before officers stop and frisk someone.

The unanimous court ruling came Thursday in a case involving a man who was convicted of being a felon in possession of a handgun and having a firearm while intoxicated.

The court threw out the convictions because they were the result of an anonymous report made to Covington police in May 2009.

The opinion said police had no grounds to stop and frisk Guy Alvin Williamson at a hotel because there was no indication, beyond the anonymous report, that a crime had been committed. As a result, the court said evidence against Williamson should have been suppressed.

The opinion overturned the ruling of the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals.

