MEIGS CO, TN (WRCB) - A Meigs County deputy is recovering after being injured while serving a warrant.

It happened Thursday night while Officer Waller was handcuffing a suspect. A scuffle began and both, the officer and the suspect fell off the Blythe Ferry Bridge into Gun Stalker Creek.

The officer broke his wrist in the fall.

The suspect escaped, but was soon recaptured.

Officer Waller was taken to the hospital for treatment then released.