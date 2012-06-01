UPDATE: 1 dead, another injured in early morning shooting

(WRCB) – Police have identified the victims in the early morning shooting that left one dead and another injured.

Investigators say 28-year-old Gregory Watkins was fatally shot and 22-year-old Lashonda Gonzalez was wounded in a shooting outside a gas station Friday morning.

It happened just after 2:00 a.m. Friday at a gas station in the 3400 block of Brainerd Road.

Police tell us the car was fired upon from close range multiple times.

Watkins died at the scene, while Gonzalez was shot and taken to the hospital. She is listed in stable condition at this time.

Homicide Investigators believe that both victims were targeted by the suspect and that this was not a random shooting.

The only description of the suspect is he's a black male with dreads and they believe he fled on foot.

