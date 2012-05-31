The Advantages and Disadvantages of Using Tungsten Weights

CHATTNOOGA (WRCB) - Tungsten fishing weights are becoming more popular among fishermen for many reasons. A good percentage of tournament pros are now using tungsten 100% of the time because of its many advantages. Here are some of the positive characteristics of tungsten fishing weights.

Tungsten weights are smaller in size and denser in weight. Tungsten produces more sound under water. It has better feel on under water objects. Produces a smaller bait profile in the water. Does not have the toxic characteristics of lead.

Disadvantages:

The only disadvantage we have found is tungsten is much more expensive than lead.

In today's quickly changing fishing tackle market, there are many different brands of tungsten weights and sinkers to choose from. They can be found in local shops and tackle stores like Soddy Custom Tackle and Sportsman Warehouse.

If you have not tried tungsten, you will love the feel and its ability to improve your fishing.

Good luck and think safe from Channel 3 Outdoors Staff.