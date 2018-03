CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- A robbery suspect is behind bars Thursday evening.

The incident happened at Dollar General on McCallie Avenue, shortly before 1:30 p.m.

Chattanooga Police Spokesman Nathan Hartwig says 38-year-old Shantel Hooks told the clerk he had a gun and demanded money.

After getting his hands on the cash, Hartwig says he ran from the scene to the 100 Bock of Willow Street where he was found by officers.

Hooks is charged with robbery and theft.