CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- A bank robbery suspect is on the run, but Channel 3 has some clear pictures that should help police put him behind bars.

Detectives say the man walked into SunTrust Bank on East 48th Street around 2:30 Thursday afternoon.

He handed a note to the teller, demanding money.

Once he had the cash, he took off running.

If you recognize him, call Chattanooga Police at 698-2525.

