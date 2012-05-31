Commissioner: "We will continue to pray"

HAMILTON CO. TN. (WRCB) -- Thursday's county commission meeting began like any other, with a prayer even after a lengthy letter from the Freedom from Religion Foundation which claims prayer at government meetings is unnecessary, inappropriate and divisive.

"We're not up here establishing religion, I don't feel like we're violating the first amendment," says Chairman Larry Henry.

However, the Foundation says the commission is, by praying in Jesus' name.

A spokesman for the FFRF released the following statement:

"We have heard from several Hamilton County residents who oppose this religious ritual performed by the county government. The prayers affiliate the Hamilton County Commissioners with one religious view, Christianity. This interferes with the rights of citizens to participate and be informed on the governance of the county. The commissioners' practice of offering sectarian prayers is not just bad policy, it violates the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment. While commissioners may pray as they wish on their own time, official prayers at government meetings are subject to the dictates of the U.S. Constitution."

Hamilton County resident Tommy Coleman tells Channel 3, "I and many others in Hamilton County feel the practice of Christian prayer before County Commission meetings is a blatant violation concerning the separation of church and state."

"The State of Tennessee is comprised of a great many peoples of different religious backgrounds ranging from Jewish, Christian, Muslim, Buddhist, as well as many secular or non-religious people," Coleman says. "The practice of the Hamilton County Commission opening with a Christian prayer is an exclusionary practice that marginalizes the many other religions or people of no religious faith in our area. Plainly put, according to the establishment clause, it is unconstitutional!"



"I feel like when we pray, as Christians we have one intercessor as a Christian between us and God all mighty and that is Jesus Christ. So I think it's appropriate as Christians to use the name Jesus Christ," says Henry.

However, there was one name missing from Thursday's prayer, Jesus Christ.

"That was because my son was standing there and he got nervous and I got nervous," says Commissioner Joe Graham laughing.

"Until we're told otherwise that we're in violation, we will continue to pray," says Henry.