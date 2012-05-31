Riverbend Line Up: June 9 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Riverbend Line Up: June 9

Machines Are People Too  
5:00 pm
Bud Light Stage

Prime Cut Trio  
6:00 pm
The Volkswagen Stage

Joe The Show  
6:15 pm
TVFCU Stage

Trampled Under Foot  
6:15 pm
Bud Light Stage

Bluegrass Pharaohs  
6:30 pm
Unum Stage

Stratoblasters  
7:30 pm
Meo Mio's Cajun Spirits Stage

Kaki King  
7:30 pm
TVFCU Stage

Chattanooga All Star Band  
7:30 pm
The Volkswagen Stage

pop evil  
7:45 pm
Bud Light Stage

Commander Cody  
8:00 pm
Unum Stage

Sol Driven Train  
9:30 pm
Unum Stage

Foreigner  
9:30 pm
Coke Stage

Nick Moss Band  
9:30 pm
Meo Mio's Cajun Spirits Stage

The Two Man Gentlemen Band  
10:00 pm
TVFCU Stage

Chattanooga All-Star Band Encore  
11:00 pm
The Volkswagen Stage

 

