Riverbend Line Up: June 9

Machines Are People Too
5:00 pm
Bud Light Stage
Prime Cut Trio
6:00 pm
The Volkswagen Stage
Joe The Show
6:15 pm
TVFCU Stage
Trampled Under Foot
6:15 pm
Bud Light Stage
Bluegrass Pharaohs
6:30 pm
Unum Stage
Stratoblasters
7:30 pm
Meo Mio's Cajun Spirits Stage
Kaki King
7:30 pm
TVFCU Stage
Chattanooga All Star Band
7:30 pm
The Volkswagen Stage
pop evil
7:45 pm
Bud Light Stage
Commander Cody
8:00 pm
Unum Stage
Sol Driven Train
9:30 pm
Unum Stage
Foreigner
9:30 pm
Coke Stage
Nick Moss Band
9:30 pm
Meo Mio's Cajun Spirits Stage
The Two Man Gentlemen Band
10:00 pm
TVFCU Stage
Chattanooga All-Star Band Encore
11:00 pm
The Volkswagen Stage
