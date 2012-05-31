Riverbend Line Up: June 13

Smooth Dialects
5:00 pm
Bud Light Stage
The Micks
6:00 pm
The Volkswagen Stage
The Kymera Project
6:15 pm
Bud Light Stage
Tim Lewis
6:15 pm
TVFCU Stage
Bluetastic Fangrass
6:30 pm
Unum Stage
WTM Blues Band
7:30 pm
Meo Mio's Cajun Spirits Stage
Danger Kitty
7:30 pm
The Volkswagen Stage
Peter Rowan & The Mosier Brothers
7:45 pm
TVFCU Stage
Here Come the Mummies
7:45 pm
Bud Light Stage
Uncle Lucius
8:00 pm
Unum Stage
Gasoline Brothers
9:15 pm
TVFCU Stage
Mingo Fishtrap
9:30 pm
Meo Mio's Cajun Spirits Stage
The Band Perry
9:30 pm
Coke Stage
Royal Southern Brotherhood's Tribute to the Wetlands
9:30 pm
Unum Stage
