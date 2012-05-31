Riverbend Line Up: June 14 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Riverbend Line Up: June 14

Scenic City Soul Revue  
5:00 pm
Bud Light Stage

David Anthony  
6:00 pm
The Volkswagen Stage

Yo Mama's Big Fat Booty Band  
6:15 pm
Bud Light Stage

Queen B & The Well Strung Band  
6:30 pm
Unum Stage

The Fried Chicken Trio  
7:00 pm
TVFCU Stage

The Most Important Band in the World  
7:30 pm
The Volkswagen Stage

Pegs Boogie Kings  
7:30 pm
Meo Mio's Cajun Spirits Stage

Foghat  
7:45 pm
Bud Light Stage

Denny Jiosa  
7:45 pm
TVFCU Stage

The Steel Wheels  
8:00 pm
Unum Stage

Jonny Hirsch  
9:15 pm
TVFCU Stage

Simplified  
9:30 pm
Meo Mio's Cajun Spirits Stage

Junior Brown  
9:30 pm
Unum Stage

Charlie Wilson  
9:30 pm
Coke Stage

 

