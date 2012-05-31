Riverbend Line Up: June 15 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Riverbend Line Up: June 15

Ogya World Music Band  
6:00 pm
Unum Stage

John and Michelle  
6:00 pm
The Volkswagen Stage

The Communicators  
6:15 pm
Bud Light Stage

Jordan Hallquist & The Outfit  
6:15 pm
TVFCU Stage

The Collins Brothers Band  
7:30 pm
The Volkswagen Stage

Mother of Pearl  
7:30 pm
Meo Mio's Cajun Spirits Stage

Blackberry Smoke  
7:45 pm
Bud Light Stage

Thunder & Fire Tour  
8:00 pm
Unum Stage

The NewTown Band  
9:15 pm
TVFCU Stage

The Features  
9:15 pm
TVFCU Stage

Billy Iuso Restless Natives  
9:30 pm
Meo Mio's Cajun Spirits Stage

Goo Goo Dolls  
9:30 pm
Coke Stage

Digital Butter  
11:00 pm
The Volkswagen Stage

