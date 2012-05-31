Riverbend Line Up: June 15

Ogya World Music Band
6:00 pm
Unum Stage
John and Michelle
6:00 pm
The Volkswagen Stage
The Communicators
6:15 pm
Bud Light Stage
Jordan Hallquist & The Outfit
6:15 pm
TVFCU Stage
The Collins Brothers Band
7:30 pm
The Volkswagen Stage
Mother of Pearl
7:30 pm
Meo Mio's Cajun Spirits Stage
Blackberry Smoke
7:45 pm
Bud Light Stage
Thunder & Fire Tour
8:00 pm
Unum Stage
The NewTown Band
9:15 pm
TVFCU Stage
The Features
9:15 pm
TVFCU Stage
Billy Iuso Restless Natives
9:30 pm
Meo Mio's Cajun Spirits Stage
Goo Goo Dolls
9:30 pm
Coke Stage
Digital Butter
11:00 pm
The Volkswagen Stage
