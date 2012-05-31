Riverbend Line Up: June 16 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

The Steepwater Band
5:00 pm
Bud Light Stage

Musical Moose  
6:00 pm
The Volkswagen Stage

Jason Cassidy  
6:00 pm
Unum Stage

The Infinite Line  
6:15 pm TVFCU Stage

Get The Led Out  
6:45 pm
Bud Light Stage

The Taylor Reed Band  
7:15 pm
The Volkswagen Stage

Infinite Orange  
7:30 pm
Meo Mio's Cajun Spirits Stage

Williams & Clark & Welch  
7:45 pm
TVFCU Stage

BoomBox  
8:00 pm
Unum Stage

Roger Alan Wade & Friends  
9:15 pm
TVFCU Stage

Jumbo Deluxe  
9:30 pm
Meo Mio's Cajun Spirits Stage

Lauren Alaina  
9:30 pm
Coke Stage

