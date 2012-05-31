Spurrier moves forward with plan to pay players - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Spurrier moves forward with plan to pay players

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

By MARK LONG
AP Sports Writer

DESTIN, Fla. (AP) - Steve Spurrier is sticking with his plan to pay players.

South Carolina's outspoken coach first floated the idea at the Southeastern Conference's spring meetings last year. Fellow coaches and league administrators listened, but it made little, if any, progress.

He trotted out his stipend plan again this week and said Wednesday that football coaches voted 14-0 to present the proposal to league athletic directors.

He says SEC coaches are "trying to get extra money for living expense, academic expense, game-related expense to our players" because of the billions they are helping bring in.

Spurrier and his SEC colleagues would like to give football and men's basketball players "approximately $3,500 to $4,000" - out of pocket - for the entire year to cover expenses.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

