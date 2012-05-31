21 arrested at Signal Mountain teen party

(WRCB) - A total of 21 people were arrested after deputies uncovered an underage party while responding to a call for help.

Deputies say around 1:46 a.m. they received a call for help in the Edwards Point area of Signal Mountain. The caller told dispatchers that he was in the woods and people were chasing him.

When Signal Mountain Police and Hamilton County deputies arrived at Edwards Point, a large crowd of teens scattered. Deputies say all but five of them had been drinking alcohol.

Walden's Ridge Rescue and Hamilton County Emergency Services responded to assist law enforcement in the search effort for the reported caller and to help with the underage drinking party. Due to the large crowd, a Corrections Division van was called to assist in the transport of 17 juveniles to the Juvenile Detention Center, while four adults were taken to the Hamilton County Jail, all charged with Drinking Underage.

Deputies say they found the initial caller around 4:00 a.m. and checked by Hamilton County Emergency Medical Services for his well-being and then released.

According to patrol supervisors, parties involving juveniles drinking has become a huge problem in that most are held in dangerous areas or at lake access points during the night and into the early morning hours. The problem has become such an issue for Hamilton County Sheriff's Office that citations will no longer be issued to offenders involved in this type of activity but instead will be arrested and transported to jail or the Detention Center.