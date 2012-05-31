State left holding radioactive bag after bankruptcy

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (AP) - State officials say they are monitoring 1 million pounds of scrap radioactive material after the Oak Ridge company that is storing it filed for bankruptcy.

Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation spokeswoman Meg Lockhart tells the Chattanooga Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/KeWJrZ ) that Impact Services Inc. has "shut its doors" after filing for Chapter 7 liquidation May 24 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware.

According to its website, Impact Services is a radioactive waste processing facility that provides decontamination services to low-level radioactive component parts and scrap from commercial nuclear reactors.

Lockhart says members of the department's Division of Radiological Health went to the site on May 21. She said the company had a radiation safety officer at the site and the scrap radioactive material was secure.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.