Bradley County child shot, killed identified

BRADLEY COUNTY, TN (WRCB)- Bradley County investigators have released the name of the three-year-old girl involved in Wednesday's accidental deadly shooting on Benwood Trail in Cleveland.

Detectives say three-year-old Kydalynn Robinson lived at the home with her mother and say so far, the evidence points to a tragic accident.

The shooting happened at the home of a Tennessee State Trooper. He was not home at the time but his daughter and two grandchildren were.

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office says it is still investigating what happened.

"This is very unfortunate situation, involving a young child," says Bob Gault with the Bradley County Sheriff's Office.

Around 10:30 Wednesday morning, three-year-old Kydalynn Robinson was playing with her two-year-old cousin inside 141 Benwood Trail.

"They apparently located the weapon somewhere in the house," says Gault.

Investigators say Robinson picked up the .45 caliber gun and it shot a bullet near her left eye. An ambulance rushed her to Sky Ridge Medical Center where she later died.

"At this point in time it's being ruled as accidental," says Gault.

Tennessee Highway Patrol confirms to Channel 3 the accident happened at the home of Lieutenant Tommie Graham, a 34-year veteran of the force.

Highway Patrol Colonel Tracy Trott released the following statement, saying," The Tennessee Highway Patrol would like to extend our thoughts and prayers to Lieutenant Tommie Graham and his family during this difficult time. The death of his family member was a tragic accident, and Lt. Graham is cooperating fully with Bradley County Sheriff's Officers during the investigation. We do not anticipate any disciplinary action internally. However, any decisions will be made pending the outcome of the investigation."

"Just makes you sad for the family," says neighbor Kim Grubbs.

Grubbs says the news is hard to hear.

"We're sorry for your loss and that we will be praying for you and hope that we can reach out during this time," says Grubbs.

In the meantime, Gault offers a common reminder for gun owners, especially those with children.

"You need to make sure they are locked away safe where they can't have access."

At this point investigators have not said who the gun belongs to or where the young girl found the gun in the house.

So far, no charges have been filed in this case.







