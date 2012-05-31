Strong storms tonight

(WRCB) - We have a few things working in our weather today. First, a warm front moving through is bringing us temps near 90 today with lots of humidity.

As the warm air rides over the relatively cooler air, it is producing clouds and light sprinkles through the early afternoon.

Later this evening we will see a cold front working in that will bring us scattered thunderstorms tonight through Friday morning. Some storms may become severe producing hail and damaging winds. The threat of tornadoes is low, but one or two managing to develop is not out of the question.

Friday afternoon, behind the front, we can expect cool air to move in and provide a flawless weekend.

Saturday will start off with a low in the low 50s, and highs will climb into the upper 70s.

Sunday will be just about as nice, just a bit warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s.

