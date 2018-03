CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - A 76 year old beaten by a woman accusing him of touching her daughter inappropriately has died, meaning her charges have been upgraded.

Thirty two year old Jennifer Ryane Hatfield is in a cell now charged with criminal homicide.

Chattanooga Police say she beat Garner Isbil.

He was found naked in a pool of blood, outside the Motel 6 on Lee Highway.

Hatfield told police he had touched her 4 year old, in an inappropriate way.